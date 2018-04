× Mobile Home Gutted by Flames

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP — Flames destroyed a mobile home in Luzerne County.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the home in Valley Stream Trailer Park in Dorrance Township.

Crews said a neighbor helped two people out of a window to escape the flames. No one was hurt.

The home is destroyed.

The Red Cross is helping the victims.

There is no word on the cause.