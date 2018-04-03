× Meet The Railriders & Opening Night

Meet The Railriders

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

LIVE! 7pm – 8pm

WNEP2

Join Newswatch 16 Sports’ Jim Coles and Landon Stolar for a preview of the 2018 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. We’ll meet the new skipper and some of the players. Find out what’s new at the park and get a preview of the Opening Night match up with the Syracuse Chiefs – that will air live on Friday night!

Opening Night Railriders vs. Syracuse Chiefs

Friday, April 6, 2018

LIVE! 7pm

WNEP2

Jim Coles calls the play-by-play for the Opening Night of the 2018 season. Get ready for summer and some NEPA baseball with the Scranton / Wilkes-Barre Railriders. Sharla McBride will take you throughout the concourse and show you what features you can expect to enjoy this season. Jimmy will also have some special guests in the broadcast booth. Join us Friday night for all the fun and welcome the promise of warmer weather and great nights at the ballpark.