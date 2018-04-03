× Man Wanted for Sex Assault of Teen Girl Nabbed in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — The manhunt in Luzerne County is over and the suspect, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in August, is locked up.

Police had been looking for Phillip Smith, 42, for months and Tuesday morning they found him.

Smith was arraigned at Pittston City Hall Tuesday morning.

Smith faces charges of sexual assault, indecent assault, and corruption of minors. He allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Pittston, at least twice, back in August.

Pittston police and the U.S. Marshals hit two locations looking for Smith. One was a garage along the 300 block of South Main Street in Pittston. Smith wasn’t there.

Police eventually found Smith in Wilkes-Barre, and that’s where he was cuffed, ending months on the run.

“We got some information that somebody provided us with a source and we followed up on it and we were able to locate him,” said Pittston Police Det. Neil Murphy.

Police say Smith had been in trouble before on similar charges, pleading guilty in 1994.

This time, he’s jailed on $300,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for April 17.