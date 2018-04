× Inmate Guilty of Stabbing Corrections Officer

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An inmate charged with stabbing a corrections officer at a state prison in Schuylkill County is guilty.

William Cramer was convicted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault Tuesday afternoon.

State police say he used a homemade weapon to attack the officer at SCI Mahanoy back in 2015.

Cramer was already serving life in prison for killing his cellmate in 2012.