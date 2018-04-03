× Fans Head to Philly for Villanova Championship Swag

VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY — Two national titles in three years is definitely something to celebrate.

Folks at Villanova University, including fans from our area, piled into the campus store to buy the latest championship shirts after a thrilling win.

Fans at the Philadelphia-area school had their team winning it all in their brackets and could now celebrate knowing their team was on top again.

Joseph Hohman was getting shirts for his family back home in Pottsville.

“It has been like this all week, this high energy. Everyone has just come together supporting our basketball team and we have been rooting for them ever since March Madness started,” Hohman said.

“It was exactly what I needed,” said sophomore James Park. “I was looking forward to this all year, man. I was calling it way back in February and now look at us — double-digit wins every single game.”

Villanova captured their second national title in a double-digit win over Michigan.

Scott and Kristine Mackinder graduated from Villanova in 1992. They, along with their son Sean, traveled from Archbald to experience the win with other Wildcat fans.

“They played Villanova basketball. That is their claim to fame and, ‘go, Cats! We are so excited,” said Kristine Mackinder.

Now with a championship parade scheduled for later this week, fans will another chance celebrate their Wildcats.

“Especially to be here as a freshman like it just makes your experience that much more real. It’s unbelievable. First year and I am here and they win; it’s unbelievable,” said freshman Cameron Consiglio.

Villanova fans tell Newswatch 16 as exciting as this championship run has been, they are looking for another one for Coach Jay Wright next year.

40.037583 -75.349181