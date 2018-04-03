ATM Robbery Suspect Charged in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Willie Saunders of Stroudsburg was arraigned this morning on robbery and assault charges in connection to an incident that happened last month at the Stroud Mall. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ND2EVksukU — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 3, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A man accused of attacking a man at the Stroud Mall and forcing him to take money out of an ATM is now behind bars.

Stroud Area Regional Police arrested Willie Saunders of Stroudsburg.

Investigators believe Saunders and another man attacked Isaiah Woody in the parking garage at the mall and forced him to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

.@SARPDPOLICE say this video helped identify Saunders. It was captured at a nearby ATM. The victim in all of this was forced into his own car at gunpoint. Court papers say Saunders and a few others split the money that was taken out of the victims account. @WNEP https://t.co/8qX0pXZSSw — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) April 3, 2018

Officers are still looking for the second suspect.

Saunders is charged with aggravated assault and theft in Monroe County.

