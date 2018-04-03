ATM Robbery Suspect Charged in Monroe County

Posted 11:46 am, April 3, 2018, by , Updated at 11:50AM, April 3, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A man accused of attacking a man at the Stroud Mall and forcing him to take money out of an ATM is now behind bars.

Stroud Area Regional Police arrested Willie Saunders of Stroudsburg.

Investigators believe Saunders and another man attacked Isaiah Woody in the parking garage at the mall and forced him to go to an ATM and withdraw cash.

Officers are still looking for the second suspect.

Saunders is charged with aggravated assault and theft in Monroe County.

