× You Can Use Google Maps to Play ‘Where’s Waldo?’

It’s no April Fools’ joke. While Google is known for its April 1 hijinks, this one is the real deal.

On Friday, Google Maps sent out a cryptic tweet that left many people guessing what it could be.

❓❓❓❓❓❓❓

❔❔❔❔❔❔❔

❓❓❓❓❓❓❓

❔❔❔❔❔🔵❔

❓❓❓❓❓❓❓

❔❔❔❔❔❔❔ — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 30, 2018

Turns out it was a tease for a Where’s Waldo search that you can play using Google Maps.

In a blog post on Google the next day, Waldo himself announced he will be using Google Maps’ location sharing feature so users could join him on his adventures.

When you open the Android, iOS, or desktop app, look for Waldo popping out from the side of the screen. Tap on him to start playing.

The familiar crowded illustrations will then open where you can search for Waldo and a few of his friends all over the globe.

The game will be playable for the next week.