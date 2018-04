Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Across our area, many people woke up to a few inches of snow on the ground Monday.

But as people around here know, snow in April is not unusual.

Back in 2007, the Scranton area saw nearly 10 inches of snow on April 16, the highest one-day snowfall total on record for April.

