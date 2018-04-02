Truck Dumps Cinders on Interstate

One part of Interstate 81 south in Luzerne County was well cindered Monday morning.
Picture show a container of cinders upended under an overpass near Hazleton.
Traffic was slowed for a time while crews cleaned up the spill.
1 Comment
Shifty Biscuits
This worked better than those spreaders on the trucks that dribble one narrow path that both lanes fight over!