Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the firefighters who killed when a building collapsed in York County, a new fee at the Luzerne County SPCA, and a request for positive calls.
Talkback 16: Neglected Buildings, SPCA Fees, Positivity
-
Talkback 16: Student Walkout, Property Reassessment
-
Talkback 16: Correctional Officers Arrested
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Shooting at a Florida High School
-
Talkback 16: Fees and Taxes
-
Talkback 16: Gun Control Debate
-
-
Talkback 16: Convictions Against Ciavarella Vacated
-
Talkback 16: Child Endangerment, March for Our Lives, Phone Books
-
Talkback 16: Church Theft
-
Talkback 16: No Snow
-
Talkback 16: Preventing Gun Violence
-
-
Talkback 16: Guns in Church, Guns in Schools
-
Talkback 16: Truck Bans
-
Talkback 16: How Much Snow?