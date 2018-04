Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, P.a. -- It's hard to believe, and even harder to say, but more snow showers moved across the area Monday morning.

The snow started falling around 2 a.m.

Roads could be slippery in some parts of our area, and schools are delaying.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties.

Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo has a look at the snowy conditions in Hazleton at the corner of Broad Street and Church Street.

