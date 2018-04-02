× PennDOT Projects for Carbon, Monroe and Schuylkill Counties

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — PennDOT released plans for the coming construction season for the east-central part of the state that includes Carbon, Schuylkill, and Monroe Counties.

The construction announcement was held Monday afternoon at the PennDOT District 5 office in Allentown.

Plans for the three counties in our area include pothole repairs, construction of a new roundabout, and bridge repairs.

PennDOT plans to invest more than $360 million in road and bridge projects in the east-central region this year.

One heavily traveled road on the list: Interstate 81 between the Frackville and Mahanoy City exits. The project calls for new pavement and line painting on that section of I-81.

PennDOT also plans to replace or repair 21 bridges in Monroe, Carbon, and Schuylkill Counties.

Route 209 is also scheduled to be paved in Lansford, Summit Hill, and Nesquehoning boroughs.

In Monroe County, some of the projects that were highlighted include replacement of two ramp bridges at the Delaware Water Gap exit on Interstate 80, including the installation of a roundabout at the Broad and River Street intersection in Delaware Water Gap.

The project is scheduled to begin this week.

Reconstruction and widening of Route 115 in Tunkhannock Township and paving Route 611 in Stroudsburg and Stroud Township.

Officials also highlighted work that is scheduled to continue, including reconstruction of Route 611 from Scotrun to Swiftwater in Pocono Township.

That project started last year.

A paving project on Interstate 380 near Gouldsboro is also planned, but because of weather, it won’t begin until next week. That long-term project is expected to be complete by November.