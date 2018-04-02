Payden Montana Taking Her Shot At Another State Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the weather continues to improve Berwick senior shot putter Payden Montana increases here outdoor work load. Last year's state champion is looking to win another title and break that state record.

"At each level there is a different goal districts, states, nationals. I definitely just want to have a good season and do well. The outdoor state record in the shot put is definitely on my mind. 50-1 1/4 that is definitely a goal for me this season and on the national stage hopefully a national title," said Payden.

Payden already has the school record here at Berwick, the district record, and recently set the state indoor record of 49-5 1/4. She's getting set for spring sports here and looking for big things in the 2018 outdoor season.

"Since last year indoor states I've been really working hard towards getting that. It was definitely in my sites going into the competition so when I finally hit it..it was an awesome feeling," again said Payden.

From the curious 7th grader to senior star Montana makes Mount Nittany and Penn State here home the next four years.

It was definitely a hard decision with all the schools in the mix but really excited to stay closer to home and come back and see family more and Penn State is a great throwing school so I am really happy about that," added Payden.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Berwick.