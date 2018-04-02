× Keith Transue Resigns from Mount Pocono Borough Council

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — There was a bit of celebration at a borough council meeting in part of the Poconos.

The crowd inside the Mount Pocono borough building cheered Monday night after the president of council read a letter of resignation from council member Keith Transue.

Transue was sentenced to probation last month for failing to report his wife’s sexual relationship with a 14-year old.

Transue’s wife was sentenced to prison for trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband.

“Very happy that he chose to resign. I’m sorry though it was up to him to choose to resign, that it couldn’t be forced upon him,” said Raissa Simchak of Mount Pocono.

Transue was not present at Monday night’s meeting.

In addition to being a councilman, Transue was also a Bushkill Township police officer before he resigned that position, too.

Transue’s resignation from council is effective immediately.