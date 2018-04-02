× Hitting the Snow-Covered Slopes in the Spring

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Snow accumulated quickly in parts of our area Monday morning as we battle through the early parts of spring. A ski resort in Carbon County certainly had no qualms about the fresh powder.

Skiing and snowboarding in the spring: the riders will certainly take it, but you might have to say that out loud a few times for it to fully register. Six inches of fresh powder blanketed Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton this morning.

“The daylight is there longer, the snow conditions are soft. There’s really no ice,” General Manager Jim Dailey said. “Everybody loves it. You can tolerate being outside lightly dressed. Spring skiing is awesome and anytime you have fresh snow in April, it’s a big-time bonus for everybody.”

“This is epic, actually,” Chad Traub of Allentown said. “We were out west skiing and got a little bit of fresh snow, which is always nice. Come home to get six inches of fresh powder in the spring, it’s kind of unheard of around here.”

“It’s wonderful,” Kristina Koengetter of Lake Harmony said. “We got really lucky getting this day. My husband took the day off and the kids are on spring break, so we thought, ‘let’s drive up and head over to Blue Mountain.'”

Blue Mountain estimates around 1,000 people will hit the slopes today. For skiers and snowboarders who thought springtime marked the end of the season, they were excited to strap up the boots again.

“When we were starting to see the dirt patches, we were thinking game over, but it was nice to wake up today and think ‘yea, we got some snow,'” Colleen Kelly of Easton said.

“I thought we were done,” Joseph Hollenbach of Lansdale said. “I actually put my patio furniture outside my house last week. I thought we were done with winter for good.”

For students who were off because of the Easter holiday, shredding the slopes was a perfect way to kick off the week.

“I live right down at the bottom of the mountain and it’s not far for me. I just come up whenever I can,” Noah Reichelderfer of Northampton said.

Blue Mountain will also be open this weekend.

Nothing says Spring like snow in April! Join us this weekend as we wrap up a great season!

April 7th: 8am-10pm w/ $40 8-hr lift tickets

April 8th: 8am-4pm w/ $40 8-hr lift tickets & $25 tickets 12-4pm 📷: Brad & Ski Patroller Ed pic.twitter.com/lGehPmlZzK — Blue Mountain Resort (@skibluemountain) April 2, 2018