Driver Killed in Crash in Bradford County

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is dead after a wreck in Bradford County.

State police say Miriah Harkness, 27, of Gillett, lost control along the Berwick Turnpike just after 8 a.m. Monday, struck an embankment, and then hit a tree.

Troopers said Harkness was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Investigators said the road was covered in snow at the time of the crash.