Counterfeit Money Circulating

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Imagine paying for your morning coffee with a $5 bill and the store clerk tells you your money is counterfeit. That's been happening a lot over the last two weeks in the Shamokin area.

Hundreds of customers walk in and out of J.R.'s Mini Mart near Shamokin every day. Many of those customers pay for their items with cash. When that happens, employees check the money to make sure it's genuine.

"We mark every bill now that comes in," Jim Rosini said.

It's been even more important to check those bills lately because police have warned businesses that counterfeit money is circulating in the area.

"I don't want to get fake bills through here," Rosini said.

In the past two weeks, police have gotten several reports of counterfeit money showing up at stores and banks in lower Northumberland County.

"It makes me a lot nervous because it used to be $20 and $50 bills, but now I hear it's all the way down to $5 bills," Dave Roginskie said.

"It happened to a friend of mine. He lost 20 bucks. They kept the money. He didn't get the money back," Russ Worhacz said.

"These new copiers today, they look identical to the regular bill," Rosini said.

Russ Worhacz of Shamokin just cashed a check at his bank and the teller gave him a suggestion.

"Maybe you should go get a pencil or something that they have. They mark it with the pencil, they scrape it. If it's black, it's counterfeit," Worhacz said.

If you're worried about counterfeit money, another thing you can do right now is not use cash. If you have a bank account, use your debit card.

Dave Roginskie of Coal Township is concerned for his fellow senior citizens.

"The normal person, especially senior citizens, who deal with a lot of cash, more with the younger people because they're used to dealing with the cash," Roginskie said.

The counterfeit bills that have shown up are $100, $20, $10 and $5. If you are caught using counterfeit money, even if you have no idea it's fake, you will not be reimbursed. You lose that money. All counterfeit money that's found is being turned over to the United States Secret Service.