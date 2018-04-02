School Closings And Delays

Community Weather Announcements

Posted 5:02 am, April 2, 2018, by

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the winter weather.

Check back for the latest updates.

 

Brittany Lovette April 2, 20185:04 am

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Non-essential employees under the Governor’s jurisdiction who work in the Capitol Complex, Harrisburg area, Reading, and Scranton State Office Buildings are authorized to report up to two (2) hours after their normal starting times today, Monday, April 2.

                                                   

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s