April Snow in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG — It’s a sound worse than nails on a chalkboard for some people in the Poconos; the sound of snow shovels on the sidewalk can be heard on Crystal Street in East Stroudsburg.

Another round of winter weather in spring had this crew from Sotack Landscapes busy.

“I am trying to get rid of this nice spring weather we are having here. I thought I was ready to put the plows away and pull out the lawn mowers and start cutting grass,” said Alex Sotack, Sotack Landscapes.

Only a few inches of snow fell throughout Monroe County but it was just enough to need plows and shovels to clear parking lots, streets, and sidewalks.

And for some students, it was enough for another snow day.

“It’s actually very annoying. I wish the snow would stop. I just want springtime,” said Genni Martinelli, East Stroudsburg.

While most people are over this temperamental weather, we did find some people who are embracing it.

“I love it. Anytime nature challenges us I think it’s a great thing and it’s water so we should be happy about it,” said Craig Todd, East Stroudsburg.

“It’s good exercise. I am 75 and as I said it is good exercise,” said Wolfgang Rohde.

Wolfgang Rohde from East Stroudsburg says while shoveling does help get his steps in for the day, he hopes warmer weather is on the way.

“There were four heavy storms in March and that was plenty. I guess you can’t help it. I am just kind of serving,” said Rohde.

Other in the borough say they are going to play it safe and not put any winter supplies away until May.