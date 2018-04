Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The thick blanket of snow Monday morning isn't what most of us hope for come spring, but April snows aren't all that uncommon in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Back in 1983, more than nine inches of snow fell in parts of our area. According to the National Weather Service, 9.1" fell at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County. It was second biggest April snowfall.

We head Back Down The Pennsylvania Road with Mike Stevens for his ode to April snow.