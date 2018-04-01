World War II Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday

Posted 5:53 pm, April 1, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a very special birthday for one World War II veteran in Lackawanna County.

Gordon Bender turned 100-years-old on Sunday.

Newswatch 16 caught up with the vet and his friends and family at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton celebrating the milestone.

Bender is originally from Allentown but lives part-time at the veteran center.

Bender served in the U.S. Army from 1941 to 1945.

When asked what the key to living a long, healthy life Bender says it involves some luck.

“I’m lucky, very lucky. Don’t take any pills. So I’m very fortunate but I owe it all to sports. I played softball until I was 89-years-old,” said Bender.

A very happy 100th birthday to Gordon Bender from all of us here at WNEP.

