One Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in West Hazleton

Posted 10:44 am, April 1, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43AM, April 1, 2018

WEST HAZLETON, P.a. — A man was hurt in an early morning shooting in Luzerne County.

It happened at a home along Washington Avenue in West Hazleton just before 3 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

According to West Hazleton police, the victim is in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Police have not said what led to Sunday’s shooting in Luzerne County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

