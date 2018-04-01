× One Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, P.a. — A man was hurt in an early morning shooting in Luzerne County.

It happened at a home along Washington Avenue in West Hazleton just before 3 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

According to West Hazleton police, the victim is in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Police have not said what led to Sunday’s shooting in Luzerne County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.