One Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in West Hazleton
WEST HAZLETON, P.a. — A man was hurt in an early morning shooting in Luzerne County.
It happened at a home along Washington Avenue in West Hazleton just before 3 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
According to West Hazleton police, the victim is in critical condition. His name has not been released.
Police have a suspect in custody.
Police have not said what led to Sunday’s shooting in Luzerne County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
40.964774 -75.997222
Shifty Biscuits
HEY LUZERNE COUNTY, MEXICO CALLED AND THEY WANT THEIR HAZLETON BACK!