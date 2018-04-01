New Elevated Park Open in Scranton

Posted 6:00 pm, April 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:15PM, April 1, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — A quirky park which has been at the center of a disagreement for several years is now open in the Electric City.

The Renaissance Park at 500 in Scranton is elevated off of Lackawanna Avenue in a space that was once a rail line.

The park was completed years ago but due to contract disputes between the contractor and PennDOT, the opening was put on hold.

Folks can access the park by a stairwell or elevator located on Lackawanna Avenue.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

