Man Slashed with Steak Knife in Luzerne County

Posted 5:57 pm, April 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:10PM, April 1, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say a man was slashed with a steak knife on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend were arguing in their apartment along Barr Lane in Hanover Township around 1 p.m. when a woman from downstairs came up and sliced the man’s stomach.

The man went to the hospital to be treated but investigators say he is expected to be alright.

No word on any charges filed after the stabbing in Luzerne County.

