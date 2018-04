Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire destroyed a mobile home in Columbia County on Sunday evening.

According to the fire chief, the fire started at the home along Strawberry Lane in North Centre Township around 5 p.m.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the home near Berwick is a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

It's not clear how the fire started at the home in Columbia County.