× Easter Services Held in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lives Changed by Christ Church in Luzerne County held Easter services on Sunday.

The church, which is in the former Hollywood Diner in Hazle Township, welcomed anyone through their doors to hear Christ’s message.

“It seems like there’s just a ton of excitement just to celebrate Easter in general because it gives us hope but we also understand that it’s an opportunity to share that hope with others and help other people understand that God loves them and God came for them and that has a way to help them do life better,” said Brad Travelpiece.

This was the LCBC church’s first Easter service since the launch last November.