× Easter Meal for Less Fortunate in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Volunteers in Monroe County hosted an Easter dinner for the less fortunate on Sunday.

Volunteers for God’s People Helping People cooked up a holiday dinner for the homeless in the community at the Stroudsburg United Methodist church along Main Street in Stroudsburg.

The church typically holds Sunday dinners but finding help on the holiday is tough so Dale Bone took care of things.

“It’s great. It really helps them out, you know? And some people are living out in the woods or in wherever and they can’t get to dinner. So I did it as a favor to them,” said Dale Bone of Stroudsburg.

Along with nearly 150 meals, volunteers also handed out items for folks to take with them including some personal hygiene products.

Most of the food used to prepare the meal was donated by local food pantries in Monroe County.