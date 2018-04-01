× Debris Found in Monroe County Creek

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Community members in part of Monroe County are concerned about pieces of debris found in a creek.

The debris, which appears to be tiny bead-like objects, are floating in Pocono Creek near Pocono Township.

A viewer tells Newswatch 16 he was walking along the creek on Sunday morning when he saw the debris floating down the creek.

Newswatch 16 found what appears to be thousands of the colored pellets in the creek.

No word yet on if the Department of Environmental Protection is looking into the source of the pellets or if they pose any risk to the creek in Monroe County.