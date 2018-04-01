Debris Found in Monroe County Creek

Posted 5:58 pm, April 1, 2018, by , Updated at 05:32PM, April 1, 2018

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Community members in part of Monroe County are concerned about pieces of debris found in a creek.

The debris, which appears to be tiny bead-like objects,  are floating in Pocono Creek near Pocono Township.

A viewer tells Newswatch 16 he was walking along the creek on Sunday morning when he saw the debris floating down the creek.

Newswatch 16 found what appears to be thousands of the colored pellets in the creek.

No word yet on if the Department of Environmental Protection is looking into the source of the pellets or if they pose any risk to the creek in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s