× Church Puts a New Spin on the Traditional Easter Egg Hunt

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A church in Lackawanna County put a spin on its traditional Easter egg hunt this Sunday.

The Church of the Epiphany near Dalton instead gave out seedles to the children.

Seedles are small balls of wildflower seeds. The seeds are encased in a colorful clay-like material and resemble Easter eggs.

When planted, the seedles will bloom into flowers that attract bees and butterflies.