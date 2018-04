Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The below average temperatures didn't stop some athletes from getting outdoors on Sunday in Luzerne County.

A softball league from Hazleton were outside getting ready for the upcoming season.

Teams played against each other at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

The spring training, which felt a lot more like winter, let the players get a feel for the competition they will be facing later this month.