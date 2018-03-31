The Perfect Spring Tablescape by Mattern’s Floral and Boutique

Posted 9:30 am, March 31, 2018

Mattern's Floral and Boutique in Kingston offers incredibly stylish floral arrangements and home decor.  We visit Mattern's, where their styling experts create a spring tablescape, including natural and faux elements that will make your guests feel extra special no matter what the occasion.

