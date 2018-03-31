Running in Memory of Kara Cook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Runners lined up to raise money and remember a little girl in Wyoming County.

Kara Cook passed away from cancer last year. She was just 11 years old.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey has featured Kara over the years during Ryan's Run while she underwent therapy at Allied Services.

Saturday's run around Lake Carey near Tunkhannock was held in her honor.

"It's awesome to see community support and everything to be a family whether you're related or not. I just really feel blessed," said Alicia Cook, Kara's mother.

Kara Cook is a former Ryan's Run ambassador.