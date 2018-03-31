× Police: Hospital Patient Used Underwear to Choke Nursing Aide

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A patient is accused of using his underwear to attack a worker at a hospital in Luzerne County.

Police say Ray Rodriguez, 22, of Wilkes-Barre choked a nursing aide with the elastic band from his underwear Friday morning.

It happened at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

The aide is expected to be OK.

Rodriguez is behind bars on assault and other charges in Luzerne County.