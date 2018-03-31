NEPA Chef’s for Sustainability

Posted 9:30 am, March 31, 2018

This is a about a Farm Rescue Dinner.

Paul Epsom visits Rowland Farm's to not only make a delicious salad with hydroponically grown ingredients, but to talk to NEPA Chef's for Sustainability.  They share with Paul how important family farms are to the integrity of the food at local restaurants. They discuss information regarding their fundraiser to help keep local family farm's from going under.

This year the farmer's are helping Quails R Us, a protein farm in Honesdale, PA, which supplies many area restaurants with fresh meats.

Donate ---> Go Fund Me

