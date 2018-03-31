Memorial Procession for Fallen Firefighter Zachary Anthony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Mourners said their final goodbyes to a firefighter killed in the line of duty in York County. Friends say the Monroe County native was a hero full of life.

A long procession of motorcycles and a fire truck draped with a black flag moved south on Route 209 near Brodheadsville on Saturday. Those at the procession say Zachary Anthony was a great man that went out of his way to help people and will be missed.

Flags flew at half-staff outside the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company in Monroe County.

"It's a testament to Zach for how many lives he has touched, so many stories of the past memorial services on how he went out of his way to help rake leaves," said Blaine Silfies of Kunkletown.

Silfies tells Newswatch 16 he watched Zachary Anthony grow up at their church in Brodheadsville.

Anthony and another firefighter from York County died when part of a burning building collapsed in York.

Silfies says the processional was fitting because Anthony was a big fan motorcycles.

"To see the different areas that Zach has touched not just his family not just the church not just the fire company not just the motorcycle. He just wanted to be involved in every aspect of life," Silfies added.

Trenton and Falon Greenzweig of Kunkletown came to say goodbye to their cousin and hero.

"He was awesome. He was a good man. He helped you out anytime you needed it," said Trenton.

"He meant a lot because he saved lives and he did a lot for us," said Falon.

"We all need to be that kind of example to this world. If all of us were a little like Zach, it would be a better place," said Silfies.

Those who know Zachary Anthony the most said they will always remember him not just as a firefighter but as a hero.

It may take weeks before investigators know what caused that deadly fire in York.

Federal authorities wrapped up their investigation at the burned-out organ and piano building Friday. They believe the flames sparked on the first floor, but that's the only answer they can agree on right now.

Authorities say the damage is going to make it tough to find a cause.

"Normally, you want to go work your way through from least to most damage and work your way through different floors, and it's a multi-floored structure. You're looking for fire patterns and indications of fire dynamics inside, and when it's all collapsed in a big pile, it makes it very challenging," said Donald Robinson, Special Agent in Charge, ATF.

Investigators are still looking for tips on what may have led to the deadly fire.