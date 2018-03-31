Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase in Luzerne County

Posted 10:28 pm, March 31, 2018, by

Luzerne Borough Police say that a man failed to pull over for a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m Saturday.

The man then led police on a high speed chase endangering the lives of many citizens in the Luzerne borough as he even drove the wrong way down some roads.

The driver eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed his vehicle at the bottom of an embankment where he took off on foot.

The man has not yet been found by police but is described as an African American man with a beard that comes to a point in the front.

Police have narrowed down a suspect but have not yet released the name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Luzerne Borough Police Department.

