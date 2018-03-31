× In Your Neighborhood

WVCA “Do It for the Kids” Walk-A-Thon

The 26th Annual “Do It for the Kids” Walk-A-Thon is sponsored by the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association. The walk starts and ends at the school on Wyoming Ave. in Forty Fort on Saturday, April 14. Registration begins at 9 a.m. , and the walk starts at 10 a.m. The walk is followed by fun for the whole family with food, raffles, mascots and more! The proceeds benefit children with developmental difficulties. Cost is $25 per adult, $15 for children 7-13 years, and children 6 years and under are admitted free.

Mother Goose Lap Rap

A “Mother Goose Lap Rap” benefits infants with early development. Lackawanna County Children’s Library sponsors this program at the library on Vine Street in Scranton for the 1st Monday of each month, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. The program is recommended for babies birth through 23 months, and features storytime, finger-plays, songs and puppets. Mother goose Lap Rap is offered free with registration required. To register call 570-348-3000 ext. 3015.