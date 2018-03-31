Hoppy Easter Basket! by Keith Phelps

Posted 9:30 am, March 31, 2018, by

This little bunny basket makes an adorable hostess or guest gift at your Easter gathering.  When Easter is over, you can save the basket and plant the pansies in your garden.  Jackie Lewandoski visits Inspired Designs by Keith  Phelps to make this Easter floral basket.

