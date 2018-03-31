Gavin Darcy won the state javelin championship last year with a throw of 199 feet 6 inches to win the AA title. The PIAA state record is 221-6. Darcy will compete for the Bucks his senior season before heading out to Penn State for his college career. Darcy is also the Dunmore quarterback.
Gavin Darcy Javelin Thrower From Dunmore
-
Where’s Kevin? The Search for State Rep. Haggerty Continues
-
Gavin Davis Makes Team USA: Following in the Footsteps of Jayson Terdiman
-
Gavin Hoffman Montoursville wrestler
-
Gavin Hoffman Ready to Wrestle for Ohio State
-
Abington Heights Wins State Title in Boys Basketball
-
-
Benefit for Boyer
-
Southern Columbia Makes 16th State Appearance In PIAA State Championship Football Game
-
Dunmore vs Neumann-Goretti girls ‘AAA” basketball
-
Dunmore vs Mt. Carmel Area girls basketball
-
Hazleton Area Loses Heartbreaker in Overtime in State Semifinals
-
-
Victoria Toomey Leads Dunmore in State Quarterfinal Win
-
PIAA State Swimming Championships
-
Holy Cross Comeback Falls Short in State Semifinals