Gavin Darcy Javelin Thrower From Dunmore

Posted 6:43 pm, March 31, 2018, by

Gavin Darcy won the state javelin championship last year with a throw of 199 feet 6 inches to win the AA title. The PIAA state record is 221-6. Darcy will compete for the Bucks his senior season before heading out to Penn State for his college career. Darcy is also the Dunmore quarterback.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

