Flower Tents Busy for Easter Flowers

Posted 6:32 pm, March 31, 2018, by , Updated at 04:21PM, March 31, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Many people lined up to purchase flowers for their dinner tables to sit alongside their Easter ham.

Tulips, daffodils, and Easter lilies were just a few of the colorful plants available at a flower tent on Davis Street in Scranton.

"Me and my wife came out to get some new spring flowers for my mother-in-law for Easter and for the house," said Bob Sheridan of Scranton.

"We've been steady since I opened this morning. I was here at 8:30 and I actually had people here waiting, so they're getting ready for Easter," said Ceilann Stevens of Scranton.

Stevens runs the flower tent on Davis Street. She tells Newswatch 16 the tent will be open on Easter Sunday and then will re-open in a few weeks to sell flowers for Mother's Day.

