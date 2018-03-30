× Officer Hurt in Hit and Run in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for the hit-and-run driver who crashed into a police cruiser, injuring the officer inside.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Street and North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, while the officer was on routine patrol.

City officials tell Newswatch 16 the Wilkes-Barre police officer who inside the cruiser when it was hit is doing OK now, but police are using surveillance video to try to track down who hit his patrol car and took off.

We’re told the cruiser’s rear-end panel was hit by a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse coupe. After that, the driver of the Mitsubishi sped off. Police say the since officer did suffer some injuries, he wasn’t able to chase after the driver.

Police say they will share that surveillance video once its available.

Anyone who may have seen the hit and run is asked to call police.