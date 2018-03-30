Mega Jackpot for Mega Millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is up for grabs!

People at Kinsley's Shoprite near Brodheadsville hope to hit it big.

"We got a couple of tickets, and she is hoping to go to Hawaii with her winnings," said Sheik Becchus of Brodheadsville.

Just hours before the Friday night drawing, the $502 million jackpot jumped to at least $521 million. That's when Jose Rios from Effort jumped in line.

"Oh, it's great. I don't want it all, just a little bit. I am not too greedy, just a little bit. Hoping I can win a little something," said Rios.

According to the Mega Millions game website, no one has won the jackpot since January.

Frank Russo from Effort hopes his ticket changes that.

"I don't know what the hell I am going to do with it. Oh, my wife will spend it. She will find someplace to spend it, definitely," said Russo.

If you have a losing ticket, don't feel too bad. You can put that ticket into the loser lottery box at Kinsley's Shoprite and you could win $5. Managers at the store say the box is a way to give players with losing tickets an extra chance to win a little something.

Shoppers think it's great.

"Well, I don't know. Let's try it and see if I can win something. Five dollars is five dollars. I can play another five, right," said Rios.

The Mega Millions drawing airs on Friday night just before Newswatch 16 at 11, on WNEP-TV.