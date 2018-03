× Massive Flames Rip Through Building in Schuylkill County

GILBERTON, Pa. — A fire broke out at a building in Schuylkill County around 5:30 on Friday.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire was on a conveyor belt on a building owned by the Gilberton Coal Company.

Crews worked for hours to knock down flames and heavy smoke from the structure.

No word on what caused that fire in Schuylkill County.