RALPHO TOWNSHIP, P.a. -- An amusement park in Northumberland County has a warning about a social media scam.

Knoebel's Amusement Resort near Elysburg says there's a scam floating around Facebook that says you can get five free tickets for filling out a survey.

Officials say it isn't true and the park isn't running that promotion.

Knoebel's opens for the season on April 29.