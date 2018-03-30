Judge Found With ‘Soiled Female Undergarments’ After Allegedly Burglarizing Neighbor’s Home

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. — A Suffolk County District Court judge has been arrested for burglarizing his neighbor's East Islip home and allegedly stealing her underwear, police say.

Robert Cicale, 49, entered a home on Donna Place at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday and after realizing there was a resident inside the home, he fled, according to police.

The 23-year-old resident called police after she saw a man inside their home.

Authorities found him a short time later on Rosemary Place.

Officers say the judge was in possession of "soiled female undergarments." It is unknown whether the underwear was taken during this burglary or an earlier one.

Detectives charged Cicale, of East Islip, with second-degree burglary.

Cicale is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

