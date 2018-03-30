Holy Cross softball

Holy Cross won a District 2 softball Title last season before falling to the eventual 'AA' State Champs from Minersville in the State Playoffs.  Sophmore Jenna Bradley will have the Lady Crusaders in the playoff push again this season.

