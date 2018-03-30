Hold Up At Doughnut Shop in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County are searching for a man they say held up Curry Donuts in Wilkes-Barre on Friday night.

According to police, a man in his 20's or 30's came into the store along South Pennsylvania Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the man then pointed a gun at a worker's head and made him get on the ground.

The robber then allegedly made another worker give him money from the cash register as well as her purse and the other worker's wallet.

The suspect made off with $417 and took off in a silver Ford Fusion, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre police.