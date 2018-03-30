× Easter Feast Prompts Last-minute Shoppers Mad Dash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Many of us will be sitting down for a big family meal this Easter Sunday, which means many people spent their day Friday in a mad dash of last-minute shopping.

At Gerrity’s Supermarket in Moosic, the celebration of Easter means one thing: ham.

“Well, that’s the main thing is hams, kielbasa, buying some prime rib roast,” said Ken Keeler, who works in Gerrity’s meat department. “But mostly hams.”

Folks were packing into the grocery store on Birney Avenue for some last-minute shopping, preparing themselves for a post-Lenten feast this Sunday.

“I am doing turkey, ham and kielbasa, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, gravy,” said Donna Zapotek from Dallas. She admitted she was doing a lot of last-minute shopping.

“Yes, I am,” Zapotek said, laughing. “And going back to work because I’m on lunch.”

But while some were getting the staples, others were buying up the sweets in all shapes and sizes

“I got foiled eggs and a chocolate lottery ticket because my husband plays the lottery. My daughter’s having a boy,” said Roberta Sepkowski from Scranton as she held an “It’s A Boy” chocolate sign. “My other daughter likes these, so we got that. We try to survive and get everybody what we need.”

The workers at Dunmore Candy Kitchen in Scranton were busier than the Easter Bunny himself, saying Easter is their biggest holiday of the year.

“Yes, this is it. This is our season right now, this week,” said owner Nicholas Ruther.

“If you look at our guest list, we have people from Ontario, from Texas, from California, from Clarks Summit, from Scranton, and it’s wonderful,” said owner Laura Ruther. “We look forward to this time of year, all year.”

“All kinds of Easter candy. I love this store,” said John Reese of Scranton.

Of course, all this sugar is sure to guarantee a very sweet Easter Sunday.