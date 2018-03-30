× Annual Cross Walk in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Christians came together to walk the streets of downtown Stroudsburg on this Good Friday, some carrying umbrellas, others carrying the cross.

“It’s lovely, and it’s gotten bigger and bigger every year, so it’s exciting to see how many people come out,” said Shirley Diehl of Stroudsburg.

The walk makes stops at seven churches throughout the borough and has been an Easter tradition for almost 30 years.

“This is a time when our community can really come together to show that we have more in common than differences and that we really are one church,” said Eric Moser, Saint John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Even though the weather isn’t ideal, people say this is an Easter season tradition that they just can’t miss.

Tina Johns from East Bangor says she has been coming to the Cross Walk for more than two decades.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to see that our faith is still growing within our community,” said Johns.

“It’s so lovely. This is his third year doing it and her first year, so we are really excited,” said Gretchen Diehl of Stroudsburg.

The group prayed and reflected at each stop in Stroudsburg, bringing the faithful one step closer to the Easter celebration on Sunday.