16 To The Rescue: Grady

MONTROSE, Pa. -- A longtime resident at an animal shelter in Susquehanna County is all kisses once he gets to know you.

This lovable lap dog is Grady. He's a 6 to 7-year-old old boxer mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center in Montrose.

He's been there for almost six years.

"He's really happy here, definitely not a dog that's depressed here. This is definitely the best life he's ever known. He came to us in kind of rough shape, but he is super super sweet," said Marci Zeiler with True Friends.

And loves his people here.

Grady gets overlooked by potential adopters because he can be a bit vocal when he sees people he doesn't know.

"Grady sometimes can struggle when he meets new people. He takes a little bit of time to warm up," Zeiler said.

But once he does warm up, the kisses keep going and going and going.

"He's a really, really sweet dog, really affectionate. He loves the people he sees every day. He's definitely the first one in the morning to give us a wiggle butt when he sees us," said Zeiler.

Grady will need a patient home without children and no other pets, but there are exceptions.

"We can always do a meet and greet, but typically he can be slightly reactive to the other dogs, depending on the dogs, some dogs he plays with, some dogs he's not a fan of," Zeiler explained.

Grady does enjoy long walks, tug of war, and the occasional treat.

"He would probably do best with someone who has a fenced in yard just in case he ever got out."

And while this boy doesn't mind his life here.

"We really would like to get him a home. He's happy here, but he could be really happy in a house with people all of his own. I think if someone would give him a chance, they wouldn't regret it. He's a really, really great dog. We all love him here, and we would just really like someone to give him that shot."

If you're interested in giving Grady a shot, visit True Friends by clicking here.